Advertise With Us
Hire One

PCBPD: One shot at beach resort, suspect in custody

Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic...
Panama City Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic Beach Towers on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police Department officials have confirmed one person was shot at the Majestic Beach Towers on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon.

Officials said at 3:20 p.m., Panama City Beach police received a call about the shooting. We’re told when police arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound on her leg. Authorities said she was taken to an area hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said a black male suspect is in custody. Police added they believe this was an isolated incident and stated there is no threat to the community at this time.

Authorities said this is an active investigation and will release more information as they learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
Funeral for 98-year-old World War II veteran held in Prichard
The jackpot is now the third largest in history with a cash prize that is estimated to be...
Mississippians hoping to hit $875 million Powerball jackpot
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile City Council district 6 candidate Josh Woods
Sheriff Burch endorses Josh Woods for Mobile City Council District 6 seat