Sheriff Burch endorses Josh Woods for Mobile city council district 6 seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding Sheriff Paul Burch’s endorsement for Josh Woods to be elected to the Mobile city council district 6 seat.

The statement reads as follows:

" I am happy to announce my endorsement to Josh Woods for Mobile City

Council District 6. He has a passion for the city of Mobile and I look forward to working with him. Please remember to vote July 25, 2023, Josh Woods District 6.”

Sheriff Paul Burch

