Sheriff Burch endorses Josh Woods for Mobile city council district 6 seat
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding Sheriff Paul Burch’s endorsement for Josh Woods to be elected to the Mobile city council district 6 seat.
The statement reads as follows:
" I am happy to announce my endorsement to Josh Woods for Mobile City
Council District 6. He has a passion for the city of Mobile and I look forward to working with him. Please remember to vote July 25, 2023, Josh Woods District 6.”
Sheriff Paul Burch
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.