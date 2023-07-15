Advertise With Us
Sheriff Burch endorses Josh Woods for Mobile city council district 6 seat

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile City Council district 6 candidate Josh Woods
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile City Council district 6 candidate Josh Woods
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding Sheriff Paul Burch’s endorsement for Josh Woods to be elected to the Mobile city council district 6 seat.

The statement reads as follows:

" I am happy to announce my endorsement to Josh Woods for Mobile City

Council District 6.  He has a passion for the city of Mobile and I look forward to working with him.  Please remember to vote July 25, 2023, Josh Woods District 6.”

Sheriff Paul Burch

