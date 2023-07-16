Competition and camaraderie; hundreds of pole vaulters fly high on Dauphin Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Incredible athletes took to Dauphin Street on Saturday.

The Dauphin Street Vault returned to Downtown Mobile once again this year with athletes showcasing their talents at the 12th annual competition.

From sunup to sundown, over 180 athletes are in town to compete from across the country and around the world.

“We have some professionals tonight, we have the NCAA champion, we have about 6 different high school state champions that are competing today but it’s all ranges of ability,” said Drew Bentley, DSV Meet Director.

“I love the energy here, it’s great. Everybody is so friendly, Southern hospitality. The energy at this meet is unmatched, I’ve never been to a meet like it and I don’t think I will ever go to a meet like this. We’re having the best time of our lives,” said one competitor.

The block party atmosphere is inspired by European track and field.

“When I first saw one 20 years ago, I thought that’s something our City could do especially with the old French-looking we have down here and 13 years ago we brought it to the attention of the Mobile Sports Authority and they agreed to let us have it,” explained Bentley.

For many, the focus is camaraderie over competition.

“Pole vaulting is a really tight-knit community and we’re all just like one big family and it’s amazing,” said one.

”I’ve never met these two before but these are my brothers,” added another.

And many are hoping the even will increase the sport’s visibility.

“Especially where me and him are from, Mississippi, pole vaulting isn’t popular at all so thing’s like this- if we had more of this- it would be so much more popularized,” said one.

“I enjoy it very much, I also just enjoy the support I get. Chances are, I am usually the one that is different from the rest. I just enjoy meeting other people,” added another jumper.

While competitors sweat it out, spectators cheer from the sidewalks, taking advantage of Port City food and drinks. It’s a great way to beat the heat.

“This is my first time coming out here,” said one parent. “I love the atmosphere and everything. Everybody is out, got their doors open, get your drinks. They’ve got specials and everything.”

While pole vaulting can seem scary and intimidating, many jumpers say the adrenaline rush and challenge is worth it.

“It’s hard to learn but once you have it, it gets easier.”

“It’s scary at first but it definitely is a lot of fun.”

“You have to stay positive. There will be ups and downs. It’s not a sport where you can just do it and be good at it like for eternity. The main thing to take away from this a positive attitude will get you further.”

