Corvette enthusiasts converge on Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City has been playing host to some pretty sweet rides all week.

Members of the International Council of Corvette Club showed off their Corvettes Saturday in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Bel Air on Airport Boulevard.

From classics to newer models, they had them. Members told FOX10 News the best part is networking with other Corvette enthusiasts.

Eric Reid, president of the Classic Corvette Club of Mobile, said, “The comradery from different organizations from different states... and just the fellowship and the love, the fellowship -- and the people that are coming out -- just the community. We just like doing things like this.”

ICCC President Barry Thomas said, “We got a little rain earlier, but we prayed for sunshine. And guess what? We got sunshine... maybe a little bit hot. But it’s worth it all. It’s worth coming together in these cities because a lot of our members probably would never visit some of these cities if it wasn’t for them being in the ICCC.”

The club travels every three months to locations all over the U.S.

Next year’s convention will be in Shreveport, La.

