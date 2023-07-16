A double feature of heat and storms for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A double-feature of heat and storms is in store for the Sunday forecast on the Gulf Coast. A heat advisory has been issued, with heat index values expected to reach near 110 degrees. If you plan to spend time outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and seek air conditioning if possible. Then, in the afternoon, scattered showers and storms are expected in our coastal counties. If you have afternoon or evening plans, prepare for occasional downpours!

Looking ahead to the week, temperatures will climb higher. A ridge of high pressure will move into our area, causing rain chances to fall to near-zero by midweek. We may see heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings issued in the middle and end of the week.

SUNDAY:

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of our area on Sunday, with heat index values expected to reach 110 degrees in some spots. If you spend time outside, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade regularly. There may be some relief from the heat as we are expecting afternoon thunderstorms to develop across the southern half of the area. The highest rain chances will come along and south of the I-10 corridor in the afternoon and evening hours. We may also see a complex of storms push through our area. Have rain gear ready in the afternoon and evening as some storms will produce very heavy soaking rain and gusty winds.

BEACHES:

If you are down at our beaches this Sunday, be prepared for some showers or storms in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, it will be typical summer beach weather through midday with hot temperatures and an extreme UV index. The risk for rip currents is low today and will stay low for the next few days. However, be sure to pay attention to local beach flags as conditions may differ from beach to beach.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Some changes are ahead in the forecast for this upcoming week. Rain chances will drop off in the middle of the week, but temperatures will rise. Expect highs in the mid-90s with heat index values in the triple digits each day. In fact, if we remain as humid as we have in the past few days, the heat indices may reach the criteria for an excessive heat warning. Either way, be prepared for oppressively hot temperatures in the week ahead.

Relief from the upcoming heatwave will likely come next weekend as rain chances return.

