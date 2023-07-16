Advertise With Us
Hire One

Heat advisory issued for Sunday

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - The forecast for Sunday suggests slightly wetter weather across the area compared to Saturday. However, temperatures will rise quickly before any storms arrive. A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday.

Looking ahead to the week, temperatures will remain high. A ridge of high pressure will move into our area, causing fewer storms and higher temperatures. We may see heat advisories issued again in the middle and end of the week.

SUNDAY:

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of our area on Sunday, with heat index values expected to reach 110 degrees in some spots. Seek air conditioning if possible. If you spend time outside, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade regularly. We can expect summer storms to cool off most of us.

Rain coverage on Sunday will be slightly higher compared to Saturday, as a weak surface boundary will serve as a focus for storms. The highest rain chances will come along the Interstate 10 corridor in the afternoon and evening hours. We may also see a complex of storms push through our area. Have rain gear ready in the afternoon and evening as some storms will produce very heavy soaking rain and gusty winds.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is currently low for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents remain the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of the weather forecast and current conditions when at the beach, especially with the possibility of storms this Sunday. Remember to pack sunscreen as the UV index is in the extreme category.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances will drop off in the middle of next week, but temperatures will rise. Expect highs in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits each day. Heat will likely be a larger issue than rain if you have outdoor activities planned. Take regular breaks and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Saturday evening, July 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Saturday evening, July 15, 2023 from FOX10 News
Weather outlook.
Heat advisory today
Weather outlook.
Weather Outlook for Saturday July 15, 2023
Next Weather for Friday, July 14, 2023 from FOX10 News
Heat and storms continue