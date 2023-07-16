Heat advisory issued for Sunday

(WALA) - The forecast for Sunday suggests slightly wetter weather across the area compared to Saturday. However, temperatures will rise quickly before any storms arrive. A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday.

Looking ahead to the week, temperatures will remain high. A ridge of high pressure will move into our area, causing fewer storms and higher temperatures. We may see heat advisories issued again in the middle and end of the week.

SUNDAY:

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of our area on Sunday, with heat index values expected to reach 110 degrees in some spots. Seek air conditioning if possible. If you spend time outside, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade regularly. We can expect summer storms to cool off most of us.

Rain coverage on Sunday will be slightly higher compared to Saturday, as a weak surface boundary will serve as a focus for storms. The highest rain chances will come along the Interstate 10 corridor in the afternoon and evening hours. We may also see a complex of storms push through our area. Have rain gear ready in the afternoon and evening as some storms will produce very heavy soaking rain and gusty winds.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is currently low for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents remain the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of the weather forecast and current conditions when at the beach, especially with the possibility of storms this Sunday. Remember to pack sunscreen as the UV index is in the extreme category.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances will drop off in the middle of next week, but temperatures will rise. Expect highs in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits each day. Heat will likely be a larger issue than rain if you have outdoor activities planned. Take regular breaks and stay hydrated.

