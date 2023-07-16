Advertise With Us
Inaugural Azalea City Con taking place this weekend

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fantasy meets reality this weekend as Azalea City Con takes over the Holiday Inn in downtown Mobile.

This is the group’s first event.

Attendees dressed as their favorite science fiction characters. There were also special guests, panel discussions, as well as video and board game tournaments.

“This is a nerdy convention for people who enjoy pop culture -- fiction, science fiction, Star Wars, Marvel – whatever, " said Martha Cade, CEO of Azalea City Con. “Thank you guys for showing up. We are just really appreciative of how supportive the community has been. It’s been great!”

Prizm United Teen Program Director Adrian Brantley said, “We are birthing a new group -- so starting your community and make some new friends. It’s great for the community in support of local businesses and downtown.”

Doors will reopen at 10 a.m. Sunday for day two at the Holiday Inn. The event will wrap up at 5 p.m.

Click here to find out more about Azalea City Con.

