MPD announces Youth Violence Prevention Week Finale headliner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Youth Violence Prevention (YVP) Week is July 17-23, 2023. The finale is the YVP Day of Prayer and Worship Music Fest with Casey J. It takes place Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park. This event is intentionally designed to create an atmosphere of community unity and spiritual uplift.

Casey J is a Stellar Award-winning and Dove Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer from Atlanta, Georgia. From the #1 Billboard Chart topping single, “Fill Me Up” to other hits like, “I’m Yours”, “Let it Be Known”, and “If God”, Casey leans into the power of God’s Word to heal, to restore, to deliver, and to set free.

Y﻿VP Week is part of the Mobile Police Department’s Operation Echo Stop. Its mission is impeding violence and improving perception.

This event is free. Bring the entire family.

Another signature event during YVP Week -- “Hoop It Up Tournament” -- still has spots for more teams. The deadline to sign up has been extended to Monday, July 17th.

In the City of Mobile, every young person is encouraged to be a youth violence prevention champion. Using the game of basketball, the Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Housing Authority want to motivate young Mobilians to become just that.

Teenage and young adult basketball players from across Mobile are invited to participate in the upcoming Youth Violence Prevent (YVP) Hoop It Up Basketball Tournament on July 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. The tournament will be hosted on MHA’s property at Morgan Park (6000 N. Claiborne Street).

“Playing basketball is a great outlet and a way for youth to stay out of the streets,” Michael Pierce, CEO of the Mobile Housing Authority, said. “The Mobile Housing Authority is proud to partner with MPD, as this tournament will truly make a difference.”

There will be up to 20 teams playing in the 3-on-3 YVP Hoop it Up Basketball Tournament on July 19, which is open to all players between the ages of 13 and 24. There will be great prizes available for the winners. If interested in playing, participants can register online today at //mobilepd.org/yvp.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.