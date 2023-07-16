Racing returns to Mobile International Speedway.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a day racing fans have been waiting on for a couple of months. The grandstands at the Mobile International Speedway were packed as fans came to celebrate the return of racing.

The speedway was closed for about two months after new management took over and started preparing for the grand reopening. Fans were glad to finally be back at the track and feel the roar of the engines.

“People are really excited, especially it being the opening weekend,” said Ashton with EZN Outfitters. They’re really glad to be here. There’s been a ton of people and the lines are really long to come in.”

For its grand reopening, the speedway got things off to a hot start treating fans to races from six different categories including pro-late models, trucks, legacy stocks, and crown stocks.

The vendors also had all the business they could handle all while meeting new customers and getting to see what racing is all about.

“It’s pretty fun. The people are really nice, I’m getting to know a few people,” said Ashton. “Hearing the cars and seeing them race is new to me and I’ve never been to a racetrack so it’s really awesome getting to see it happen.”

Fans were also treated to fireworks show after the first race. To find out who won Saturday night’s races you can go to Mobile International Speedway’s Facebook page.

