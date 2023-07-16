Woman missing in Fairhope found dead

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for a woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in Fairhope ended tragically after she was found dead, authorities said.

At 3:32 pm, officers responded to a call for a missing person who was last seen walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane in Fairhope, according to the Fairhope Police Department. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Daphne Search and Rescue assisted in the search.

The woman’s body was subsequently found. Her identify has not been released pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

Fairhope police said they continue to investigate the incident but do not suspect foul play at this time.

