Advertise With Us
Hire One

Woman missing in Fairhope found dead

(WALB)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for a woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in Fairhope ended tragically after she was found dead, authorities said.

At 3:32 pm, officers responded to a call for a missing person who was last seen walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane in Fairhope, according to the Fairhope Police Department. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Daphne Search and Rescue assisted in the search.

The woman’s body was subsequently found. Her identify has not been released pending notification of next of kin, authorities said.

Fairhope police said they continue to investigate the incident but do not suspect foul play at this time.

FOX10 will have additional information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Decorated WWII Buffalo Soldier Billie McFadden passes away
Funeral for 98-year-old World War II veteran held in Prichard
The jackpot is now the third largest in history with a cash prize that is estimated to be...
Mississippians hoping to hit $875 million Powerball jackpot
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening.
Explosions, fire at Dow Chemical in Iberville Parish Friday evening