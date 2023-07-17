Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Democratic Caucus held ahead of redistricting special session

By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers say it was back in 1992 when the state’s congressional map was last significantly updated.

That was when the courts ordered the state to create its first majority-black district.

Lawmakers now must redraw the state’s congressional map to include two majority-black districts.

“My big hope, and we should get it right make sure that all people in Alabama have a fair shot to elect someone of their choice,” said State House Representative of District 74, Phillip Ensler.

In an auditorium at Alabama state university, over 70 people within the districts of Montgomery got to hear from lawmakers.

“I think today went very well. It was very informative. We had a great turnout. We talked about the issues that really affect not only Montgomery County the whole state of Alabama,” said Kelvin Lawrence, State representative of District 69.

Lawrence and others explained to those in attendance how the process works.

Guests also had the chance to share their opinions and ask questions. The unanimous topic is the importance of voting no matter the outcome.

“Everyone’s voices should be heard whether your Republican, whether your Democrat, whether your back or white, everybody’s voice should be heard,” said Lawrence.

The U.S. Supreme Court has given Alabama until Friday, July 21st, to create the new map.

The justices can approve the map, choose another or create an entirely new one.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

Some Alabama lawmakers are seeking to remove $5 million in funding from the Alabama Department...
Alabama lawmakers seek to remove funding from state archives after LGBTQ+ history lecture
Alabama lawmakers begin the special session Monday to approve a redistricting plan that is...
Alabama Democrats express frustration over redistricting; GOP proposal to get vote Monday
Alabama lawmakers held a public hearing on redrawing the state's congressional map on July 13,...
Alabama lawmakers at odds over how to redraw state’s congressional map
House Democrats announced their 2023 agenda named “Plan for Prosperity.” Leader of the party,...
Alabama House Democrats invite public to learn about redistricting