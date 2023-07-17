Advertise With Us
Hire One

Annexation vote: Residents go to polls Tuesday to determine Mobile city expansion

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some residents outside of the Mobile city limits will get the chance to vote on Tuesday (July 18) as to whether they want to be annexed into the city.

On May 9, the Mobile City Council adopted resolutions requesting that the Probate Court of Mobile conduct annexation elections in four unincorporated areas adjacent to the limits of the city of Mobile.

If all four areas vote yes, it will increase the city’s population by almost 26,000.

The voting centers that will be used for the election include:

Baker High School gym on Airport Boulevard for the Airport corridor;

Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road for the Cottage Hill corridor;

Word in Season Ministries Church on West Graham Road, for the Kings Branch corridor;

Jon Archer Agricultural Center on Schillinger Road North for the Orchard corridor.

Copies of the resolutions and maps of the areas in question are available for viewing at probate.mobilecountyal.gov on the probate court website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
Fire breaks out at popular Gulf Shores restaurant
Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
discussion on redistricting the congressional map
Alabama Democratic Caucus held ahead of redistricting special session
Gulf Shores PD investigating shooting