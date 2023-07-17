Annual Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp begins in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was the start of another year for the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp in Mobile. For the next ten days, students will have the opportunity to learn all about original jazz music arrangements.

In order to participate, each student must have their own instrument and be able to play musical scales.

Students who’ve been in the camp for years say it’s played a huge part in their lives.

Personally, for me, it’s kind of made me grow as a musician and kind of learn from the bottom up and get comfortable with music, and not really bringing a level of nervousness to it,” Henry Beckham said.

“One of the things I love the most about the jazz camp is how nurturing it is and how it embraces collaboration. Which helps me learn how to work with other people and it’s something that can carry me through any career, which is really helpful,” Aaron Covin said.

This will all lead up to a camp concert gala which will celebrate the festival’s 25 years of jazz music.

