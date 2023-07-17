Advertise With Us
Hire One

Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple is under arrest after a toddler was rescued from a home drug den in Daphne, where the child was found alone, drugged and dehydrated, according to the Daphne Police Department.

Police said it was about 8 p.m. Saturday when patrol officers responded to Atrium Apartments on County Road 64 after a resident found an unattended and naked 2-year-old toddler lying near his front door.

Medical responders were summoned and the parents, Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still, were located shortly after, police said.

Investigators said the toddler presented signs of heat exposure and dehydration and was transported to the emergency room where she tested positive for cocaine. 

Officers and investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple’s apartment, where they found the apartment in severe disarray and located more than 100 Oxycontin pills, some powder cocaine, drug paraphernalia and three semi-automatic handguns, all within access to the toddler’s reach, according to police.

Straszheim and Still were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child, both of which are felonies, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are being held at Baldwin County Corrections, with bond set for each at $25,500, police said.

The state Department of Human Resources is involved with the future care of the child, according to a news release from the Daphne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

Annexation election date set for July 18
Annexation vote: Residents go to polls Tuesday to determine Mobile city expansion
Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
Fire breaks out at popular Gulf Shores restaurant
Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
Bahama Bob's fire in Gulf Shores
discussion on redistricting the congressional map
Alabama Democratic Caucus held ahead of redistricting special session