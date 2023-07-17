Advertise With Us
Foley man arrested on child pornography charges

Jason Lee Naeb
Jason Lee Naeb(Baldwin County Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley PD said a man was arrested on Friday, July 14 for allegedly possessing child pornography after an investigation was conducted by the Cyber Crimes Unit.

The investigation began in June when police said they received information that Jason Lee Naeb, 47, of Foley was likely in possession of child pornography.

Authorities said multiple search warrants for electronic devices were executed and they revealed images of persons under the age of 17 engaged in sex acts.

Naeb had his bond set at $15,000 and conditions of his bond include, house arrest, no internet access or contact with any minors, according to court records.

