Former Mobile City Councilwoman Bess Rich endorses Kyle Callaghan for District 6

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former Councilwoman Bess Rich announced her endorsement of Kyle Callaghan for the District 6 City Council Seat which she occupied for 19 years.

“I am proud to endorse Kyle Callaghan for the District 6 seat. I know to be an engaged Councilperson; the position requires a full-time effort. Kyle is committed to representing District 6 full- time. He is an advocate of transparency in government. He knows the importance of supporting basic city services and strong neighborhoods. I am pleased he received the endorsement of the Alabama Police Benevolent Association that represents the rank-and-file safety personnel in Mobile.”

Rich is known for her commitment to community safety, basic city services and neighborhoods and remains engaged with the citizens of Mobile after retiring two years ago.

Kyle Callaghan released a statement on the endorsement:

“I am honored to receive Bess’s endorsement. Thank you, Bess. I am committed to working tirelessly to address the concerns of our District 6 neighborhoods and to be an advocate for District 6 citizens as a full-time City Councilman.”

The special election for Mobile city council is set for Tuesday, July 25.

