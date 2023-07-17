Advertise With Us
Hire One

Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

FILE - The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed...
FILE - The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public.

The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. More than a dozen cars appeared to be off the tracks.

Silicone pellets were leaking from at least one train car, Whitemarsh police said, but they posed no risk to the public. It wasn’t immediately known what was inside the other derailed cars, and hazmat teams were at the site.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.

Norfolk Southern — and the entire rail industry — has been under intense scrutiny since one of its trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio, creating towering black smoke, forcing evacuations and raising environmental worries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John backs Kevin Spacey’s testimony at the actor’s sexual assault trial
Country singer Jason Aldean had to cut a concert short because of dehydration and heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean ends concert early after suffering from heat exhaustion
Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search; 3 officers are wounded, police say