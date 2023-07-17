Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gulf Shores PD investigating shooting

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores PD said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 400 block of East 21st Avenue on Sunday, July 16.

Authorities said they responded to the location at 10:24 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired and were able to locate the suspect and detain him.

No injuries were reported and the suspect is being held at the Gulf Shores Detention Center on multiple charges, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Saraland PD arrests 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

Mobile Police hold advanced sonar training over the weekend on Blakely River at Meaher State...
MPD sonar search & rescue training putting first responders to the test
Racing returns to Mobile International Speedway.
Racing returns to Mobile International Speedway.
zMPD has advanced sonar training with other agencies
MPD has advanced sonar training with other agencies
New group ‘FAME’ furthers fight against violence in the Port City
New group ‘FAME’ furthers fight against violence in the Port City