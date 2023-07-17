Gulf Shores PD investigating shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores PD said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 400 block of East 21st Avenue on Sunday, July 16.

Authorities said they responded to the location at 10:24 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of shots fired and were able to locate the suspect and detain him.

No injuries were reported and the suspect is being held at the Gulf Shores Detention Center on multiple charges, according to police.

