The heat is on this week!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith.

Expect blazing temps as the week continues. Our Tuesday will start warm and humid and then heat up quickly. Highs will be well into the mid 90s with heat index values 106-108. There will only be isolated afternoon showers, so little relief from the heat.

Wednesday through Friday will continue to be sweltering, with highs on those days around 96 and heat index values closing in on 110 at times. It will also be dry, with only small chances of showers and storms.

The heat should back off by the weekend and rain chances will go back up with the cooler temps.

Tropics: TD Don is looping around over the North Atlantic and is threatening no one. In the rest of the tropics, a big Saharan dust storm will hamper any development in the coming days.

