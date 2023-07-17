Advertise With Us
Luxury Wedding Planner shares top trends

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Small, minimalistic, and intimate wedding ceremonies became a common practice once Covid-19 restrictions began to lift, but that ship has long sailed.

Weddings are bigger and better than ever in a post pandemic world as we have entered The Era of Extravagance. Everything from the budget, décor, guest list, and venue has become amplified with the utmost eloquence.

Lisa Lafferty, luxury wedding and experiential event planner shares the top trends this year.

