Mobile County judge again throws out murder conviction

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday handed down the minimum sentence for murder and then granted the defendant’s request to throw out the conviction.

The ruling lands the case against David Cordero-Hernandez in the same place it was in November when Judge Edward McDermott granted a new trial. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office appealed that decision last year, and the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the judge could not set aside a conviction before sentencing.

McDermott carried out that formality on Monday, sentencing Cordero-Hernandez to 20 years in prison, and then he threw out the verdict a second time.

“The verdict is not sustained beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said from the bench.

The ruling means Cordero-Hernandez, 36, will get a fresh trial, although the judge did not immediately set a new date. Over the prosecution’s objection, he allowed the defendant to remain free on bail.

The appeal was a round-about way to achieve the same result.

“It’s the definition of mental disease or defect, is expecting a different result,” defense attorney Dom Soto said after the hearing. “It didn’t make any sense.”

Mobile County Dis5rict Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that he will review any further possibility of appeal.

“At the end of the day, if we have to try the case again, that’s what we’re going to do,” he said. “But we are taking a look at all of our options.”

A Mobile County jury convicted Cordero-Hernandez, 36, last year of murdering Tracie Dennis. Testimony indicated that Dennis went to Cordero-Hernandez’s home around dusk on Dec. 16, 2019, to collect $300 for work he had done for the defendant. Police later found the victim’s body buried in the back yard. According to prosecutors, an initial search came up empty because odor neutralizers had been buried with the body to fool cadaver dogs.

A medical examiner determined that Dennis had been hogtied, beaten, repeatedly stabbed and shot.

Two days after the shooting, Cordero-Hernandez, his wife, confessed shooter Marcos Oslan and another woman living at the house left for Jacksonville, Florida.

McDermott, who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was serving a suspension at the time, has expressed deep concern over a witness who did not testify – an acquaintance of Cordero-Hernandez who was on his construction crew and went by the name C.J.

C.J. was at the defendant’s home on the night of the homicide. Soto tracked him down on Facebook and discovered he was living his mother under the supervision of pretrial services officers awaiting trial in a federal case.

But a police detective later testified that he was unable to locate C.J. He said he drove by his house but left after he saw that there was no car.

“Pretty shoddy police work, I’d maintain,” Soto said.

The judge seemed to agree.

“That concerned me because of the lack of evidence and the failure of the state of Alabama to produce this evidence,” he said.

Prosecutors have pointed to court precedents holding that judges are not permitted to substitute their own judgment of the evidence for the jury’s. Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh noted in court Monday that the judge determined prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence for the case to go to a jury. She said the evidence has not changed since then.

“The jury heard the evidence, and they returned a verdict in, maybe, and hour and a half,” she said.

Walsh said circumstantial evidence pointed strongly to the defendant’s guilt. She said Cordero-Hernandez’s flight immediately after the homicide is evidence of guilt, as is his conflicting statements.

Soto disagreed.

“The circumstantial evidence that they keep talking about is, again, completely fanciful,” he told the judge.

Blackwood said the killing was “particularly brutal” and noted that Cordero-Hernandez had a fair trial.

“We will be presenting the same evidence that we did in the first trial,” he said. “If there should be any additional evidence that we can present, we will do that, as well.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.