MPD sonar search & rescue training putting first responders to the test

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s an early start on the Blakely River out a Meaher State Park. Mobile Police hosting its advanced sonar training course.

Expert Regan Lipinski with Marine Sonic Technology travels the world -- training police, fire, and military in underwater criminal forensics -- using side scan sonar systems.

“It’s an incredible game-changer -- because if you think -- prior to this technology -- it basically uses acoustic energy or sound to look through the water and that can travel a lot further than your visual sight can. The amount of area that a side scan can cover in 10 minutes is what a diver can do in an entire day,” explained Lipinski.

Taking what they’ve learned -- they’re were getting in their respective boats to apply it to an underwater sonar course. Different objects marked by a buoy -- including a bike and boat anchor -- and a hidden mannequin to resemble a body that was not marked by a buoy.

Between the agencies -- there’s more than half a million dollars in sonar equipment out here -- not including the boats. FOX 10′s Lee Peck hopped aboard Daphne Search & Rescue’s “Impact.”

“We’re able to lower this towfish in the water... Lower it down to the heighth we need to be off of the bottom -- to look for a target that is on the bottom and we just pull through the water,” explained Sgt. Josh Gibbs, Mobile Police.

It all communicates through a series of chords -- leading back to a laptop display inside the boat. It’s all remotely operated.

“We’re scanning 60 feet -- and we’re flying 10 feet off the bottom,” said Gibbs. “See the ripples right there... That’s where the current comes through -- that’s sand or muddy bottom right there. That’s a small object there.”

As the towfish hovered the bottom some objects were more obvious than others.

“That’s a tire. There’s another tire,” said Gibbs.

And there’s always an “aha” moment.

“So that’s our mannequin that we’re looking for... See the big shadow,” explained Gibbs. “In one pass we were able to image the mannequin... We marked the spot.”

GPS leading them right back to it.

“It actually tells us -- right now at the range we’re moving -- it’s going to be out to our right. And it tells us how many feet away from it we are,” said Gibbs.

While they work closely with Daphne Search & Rescue -- Mobile Police Department’s Marine Division has applied for a Homeland Security grant to purchase their own high-tech sonar. While the equipment is costly -- it will cut down on manpower and overtime.

“It’s going to be a timesaver and much more thorough. Because the definition you get from these devices with the higher frequencies that they use... Just the clarity is unreal,” said Lt. John Angle, Mobile Police.

While it will be another tool in their bag -- it’s also an opportunity for team building between agencies, which often work together.

“It’s so beneficial. Because if you establish working relationships and if you train together -- when you have a real live event -- it’s going to make that event run a lot smoother when you have inter-agency activity and things like that,” said Lt. Angle.

This weekend’s training was free. In addition to local agencies -- there were first responders from Kentucky, Mississippi, and Florida -- attending the course.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.