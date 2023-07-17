Advertise With Us
Multiple crews respond to Stapleton house fire

Crews from several fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire in Stapleton.
Crews from several fire departments responded Monday morning to a house fire in Stapleton.
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters from multiple departments responded Monday morning to a house fire on Highway 59 in Stapleton.

A two-story home was heavily damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Stapleton, Whitehouse Fork, Pine Grove, Bay Minette and Loxley fire departments all responded.

