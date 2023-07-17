Multiple crews respond to Stapleton house fire

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters from multiple departments responded Monday morning to a house fire on Highway 59 in Stapleton.

A two-story home was heavily damaged by the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Stapleton, Whitehouse Fork, Pine Grove, Bay Minette and Loxley fire departments all responded.

