New group ‘FAME’ furthers fight against violence in the Port City

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new nonprofit focused on ending violence of all kinds met for the first time on Sunday.

It’s called ‘FAME’, and it stands for Father’s Attention Manifesting Everywhere. The group emphasizes the importance of fathers- and father figures- in the home.

Organizers say they hope to mitigate violence, one conversation at a time.

Lyons Park set the stage for FAME’s inaugural rally.

“I’ve been involved in gun violence, every kind of violence there is. I’ve been shot, I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been in multiple car accidents and God has saved my life so with God’s grace and love on me is the fact that I share it with somebody else,” said Calvin Holeman.

Ever since Holeman was released from prison in January, he’s hit the ground running to raise awareness on violence in Mobile.

“God came and saved my life while I was in prison, gave me a new sense of direction,” said Holeman. “The only thing different about me is I didn’t have nobody there to help me but I’m here to help somebody else.”

Holeman’s nonprofit stressed the importance of fatherhood. People and organizations in the community are also getting on board with the growing initiative, like Dr. Charles Dent who works with veteran recovery in Mobile.

“I think the movement should be with fathers, returning fathers back into their rightful place in the child’s life even though he may not be in the parent’s life. If the father can come back in the child’s life, we may be able to combat some of this trauma and some of the things they’re experiencing,” said Dr. Dent.

“I feel like if we take back our rightful positions as fathers in our children’s life and bring them up the way that they’re trained to go, I think it would be much better,” added James Hawthorne.

Among the group’s many goals is to tackle domestic violence. In fact, Holeman’s fianceé, Vicky, is a survivor herself.

“I’ve been involved in rape and overcame that,” she said. “[In this group] we’re gonna start one place at a time, one person at a time.”

Organizers hope FAME will strengthen the pool of anti-violence groups in the Port City already.

“This is creating some momentum with it. We’ll start adding some other things, partnering with other organizations to make sure we do it. We’ve got Ransom Ministries here as well. We’ve got some other ministries talking about bringing other organizations on board with us so that we can do more,” stated Dr. Dent.

Holeman says this is just the beginning of what he hopes will reach fathers, mothers and children everywhere.

“I’m speaking out against this violence. This has to stop. Somewhere, somebody got to stand up and draw a line and I’m drawing the line today,” he concluded.

