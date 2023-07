MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet our new pet of the week - Birdie!

Birdie is a 2-year-old Australian Cattledog looking for her forever home. If you’re interested in adopting Birdie, you can find her at The Haven in Fairhope.

The Haven

559 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

