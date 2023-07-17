Recipe: Caribbean Chicken Burger Sliders

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

12 King’s Hawaiian Slider Buns

2 pounds ground chicken

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp lime zest (us a Microplane grater)

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried coriander

2 tsp cumin

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

1 tsp sea salt

½ black pepper

1 tsp light brown sugar

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

1 ½ cups Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons milk

1 small onion, grated

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

8 hamburger buns

Rouses Dill Pickle of choice, cut thinly (enough to cover 12 sliders)

Thinly sliced Rouses Ham (enough to cover 12 sliders)

Yellow mustard, to taste

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine the cilantro, chopped garlic, parsley, coriander, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, paprika, and cayenne pepper (if using), and mix thoroughly.

3. Then add the bread crumbs, milk, onion, and eggs to the spice mixture, and mix thoroughly to combine.

4. Now add the ground chicken, and mix completely. Divide mixture into 12 equal portions, and shape the portions into patties.

5. In a large skillet warm olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

6. Transer browned patties to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish, and place baking dish in the preheated oven. Bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 155°F.

7. Serve burger patties on sliders bunds, and garnish each burger with pickles, ham, and mustard.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.