‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends are glad to have Carlethia “Carlee” Russell back home, two days after she went missing.

“We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown. Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Father God”, stated Carlee’s mother in a Sunday morning Facebook post.

Carlee was reported missing on the night of July 13. Officials say that Carlee got off of work and was traveling on I-459 toward Hoover before she stopped near mile marker 11 between the Galleria flyover and Exit 10.

The next day, Friday, July 14, friends and family held a vigil in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community to gather, pray, and keep Carlee in their thoughts.

“Its just the only thing I could think to do,” says neighbor Anna Parker, who organized the vigil. “I mean, what else is there to do? I know there’s a lot of people out there searching for her, I feel like this is the first place we needed to do is just come before the lord, you know prayer is what I can do, I may not be able to, I might not be able to get out there and search for her but I can do that.”

On Saturday, July 15, WBRC confirmed through Angela Harris that Carlee had been found alive and taken to UAB Hospital. Minutes later, the Hoover Police Department released a statement confirming they received a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. Saturday night that Carlee had returned home to her residence.

The following morning, Carlee’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, released a statement on social media.

Hoover PD has released a statement that Carlee has been released from the hospital and is with her family.

“She was immediately transported by the Hoover Fire Department to UAB Hospital to be evaluated, was treated, and released. Detectives responded to the residence and to UAB to take an initial statement from Carlee. The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days. During the initial portion of the investigation detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee’s steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case.”

