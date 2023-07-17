MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures are on the rise along the Gulf Coast, but rain chances are going down. The chances of rain today are at about 20-30%, with the highest coverage expected this afternoon. Some of today’s storms may contain heavy rainfall.

Daytime highs will be on the warmer side, with temperatures maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, but easily feeling like the triple digits.

Rip current risks are low today and will stay that way into midweek. Regardless - know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is.

Checking in on the tropics, we are tracking Subtropical Depression Don. Don poses no threat to the US and will just continue to meander in the Atlantic. Don is expected to re-strengthen back into a Subtropical Storm but will continue to stay in the Atlantic. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Looking ahead, rain chances continue to drop into midweek, but temperatures will remain hot. Stay cool if spending time outside. Rain chances return into the weekend.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.