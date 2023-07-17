Temperatures will reach middle 90s

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very mild morning out there, but temperatures are going to be cranking up as a heat ridge builds in. This will mean fewer chances for showers/storms and highs reaching the mid 90s with “feel like” temps between 105-110 today through Thursday. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and that you’re finding ways to keep cool out there. Heat exhaustion can happen fast with temps this hot. Rain/storm coverage eases down to 30% today and less than that for tomorrow through Thursday. Afternoon highs go back down as the rain/storm chances ease back up to the 60% range this weekend so plan on watching the sky again if you have outdoor plans. In the Tropics, “Don” is still meandering in the North Atlantic with no threat to our area. Rest of the tropics are quiet for now.

