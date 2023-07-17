Voters weigh pros and cons ahead of annexation vote.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -On Tuesday, 26,000 residents in four different neighborhoods will decide whether or not to annex into the city of Mobile. If all four areas vote yes it would bring the city’s population over 200,000 people and make the city eligible for more population-based grants. Voters like Pam Jones say the extra funding could be put to good use near her neighborhood.

“It would be nice to have sidewalks down Airport Blvd for the children who walk to school because we’re in the Baker district and a lot of people walk to the grocery store and it would be much easier and safer for them,” said Pam Jones.

Some voters who didn’t want to go on camera say they’re against annexation. Voters feel being in the county will give them more flexibility for things like burning trash and shooting fireworks. While those inside city limits say they would receive free trash and garbage pickup some voters prefer the services they pay for now saying they get their garbage picked up twice a week compared to once a week if they lived in the city.

A deciding factor for some voters like Jones is making sure they would get protection from the city’s police and fire departments in case the city decides to pull back the police jurisdiction.

“We’re not getting any younger and we’ve got to have that protection because you never know. It could be our next-door neighbor, it could be someone across the street and you can wait 30 minutes or an hour,” said Jones.

Polls will be open from 7am to 7pm on Tuesday July 18th.

Voting centers will be located at the following places:

Baker High School gym on Airport Boulevard for the Airport corridor

Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road for the Cottage Hill corridor

Word in Season Ministries Church on West Graham Road, for the Kings Branch corridor

Jon Archer Agricultural Center on Schillinger Road North for the Orchard corridor

