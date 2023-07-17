Women’s World Cup Week on Studio10: Part Two - Previewing the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this week in Australia/New Zealand. Rush Soccer Coach Andie Quint joins us for a two part preview of the games this week.

Part One - Coach Andie Quint and the impact of the games

We speak with Coach Andie about her lifelong passion with the game of soccer. She discusses her path toward becoming a D-1 college soccer player. Followed by the transtion to being a local soccer coach. She also discusses watching the U.S. Women’s National Team throughout the years... from Brandy Chastain’s game winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup, to the impact today’s team has on the girls she coaches.

Part Two - Previewing the 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team

Coach Andie talks about how this year’s USWNT is being promoted as “USA vs. The World”. Can the U.S. women make it back-to-back-to-back World Cup Championships? Coach Andie talks about how the group stage works, previews some of the other countries teams, and talks about some of the key players on the 2023 USWNT.

USWNT Group Stage Schedule

Friday, July 21, 8pm - United States vs. Vietnam

Wednesday, July 26, 8pm - United States vs. Netherlands

Tuesday, August 1, 2am - United States vs. Portugal

-Knockout Single Elimination Games begin August 5th.

-Championship game scheduled for August 20th.

***All USWNT games to be broadcast on FOX10***

https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/2023-fifa-womens-world-cup

