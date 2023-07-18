OCSO: 13-month-old in critical condition after near-drowning incident in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-month-old Niceville toddler is in critical condition “with a grim prognosis” after a near-drowning at a home near Niceville Monday afternoon.

Deputies and other first responders responded to the home on Calloway Drive after receiving a 911 call around 1:05 p.m. Monday. The boy, who had been pulled from a swimming pool, was reportedly unconscious and not breathing as CPR was administered, but had a weak pulse, according to a post on the OCSO’s Facebook page.

The child was taken to Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville then transferred to a Pensacola hospital, authorities said.

The OCSO is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

