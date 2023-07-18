Another hot day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a very hot day on the Gulf Coast with temperatures reaching the upper 90s and a “feel like” temperature of 107 degrees. Stay hydrated and stay in the AC whenever possible. As for rain chances, those will be unlikely today through Thursday due to the giant heat dome but once that breaks down we’ll see rain/storm coverage pick back up. For now, that looks to occur over the weekend. Rain coverage will be around 60% on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Tropics, “Don” is back to Tropical Storm strength in the North Atlantic but will stay there and is no threat to our area.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.