Barbie-inspired fashion with 4 Queen’s Boutique

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 4 Queen’s Boutique is all about the pink and getting customers ready for the Barbie movie premiere with its latest collection!

The boutique stopped by Studio 10 to talk about some of its Barbie-inspired pieces.

4 Queen’s Boutique is located at 7449 Airport Blvd. in Mobile.

The family-owned business consists of a mother and her three daughters. To learn more about the boutique and to check out their latest collection, click HERE.

