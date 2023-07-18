Advertise With Us
Hire One

Case against teen accused in Chickasaw murder bound over to grand jury

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Tuesday ordered that the murder case against 18-year-old Trevion Collins-Smiley be bound over to a grand jury.

Collins-Smiley, a resident of Saraland, is accused shooting and killing Tristan Bohannon in October in Chickasaw.

He is the second person arrested in connection with that shooting. Joseph Timmons was arrested back in December for on a charge of murder and two counts of robbery. He still sits in Mobile County Metro Jail along with Collins-Smiley.

Collins-Smiley was given a $425,500 and must wear an ankle monitor if he is released.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
UPDATE: Saraland teen charged with trafficking fentanyl has bond hearing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

St. Paul's senior, John Shell began his quest for cleaner and more sustainable waterways as his...
Mobile Eagle Scout lands huge support in clean water initiative
'The Ready Community' helping rural communities
Baldwin County officials launch emergency response pilot program
Jordan Miller set for preliminary hearing
Grand jury to hear LeFevre Street shooting case
Theodore residents speak on drainage issues
Theodore residents speak on drainage issues