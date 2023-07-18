Case against teen accused in Chickasaw murder bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Tuesday ordered that the murder case against 18-year-old Trevion Collins-Smiley be bound over to a grand jury.

Collins-Smiley, a resident of Saraland, is accused shooting and killing Tristan Bohannon in October in Chickasaw.

He is the second person arrested in connection with that shooting. Joseph Timmons was arrested back in December for on a charge of murder and two counts of robbery. He still sits in Mobile County Metro Jail along with Collins-Smiley.

Collins-Smiley was given a $425,500 and must wear an ankle monitor if he is released.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.