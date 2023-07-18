Advertise With Us
Doing Good: Ransom Ministries

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -

Ransom Recycling was launched in 2015 providing job readiness and life skills training that provides individuals with tools to help them overcome barriers to employment. The recycling of electronics provides a revenue stream for the Ministry. Individuals have the opportunity to earn a legitimate wage while getting the soft skills and job readiness training in the classroom that will help them become an excellent employee. This training ranges over a period between 90 & 180 days. Our Mission is to empower those we serve to utilize their God-given gifts and talents in their career and community. Eligible individuals must be 18 yrs. of age, legal able to work in the US, under employed or unemployed, has struggled with addiction or poverty and formerly incarcerated.

Ransom Ministries is located at: 320 S Craft Hwy, Chickasaw, Al 36611. 251-751-0044.

