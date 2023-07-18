(WALA) - The searing heat continues. A heat advisory is in effect again on Wednesday.

Expect blazing temperatures for the next few days. Our Wednesday will start warm and humid and then heat up quickly. Highs will be well into the mid-90s with heat index values 106-109. Rain chances are near zero, so a stray shower to cool things off is very unlikely.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be sweltering, with highs on those days around 96 and heat index values closing in on 110 at times. It will also continue to be dry, with little chance of showers and storms.

The heat should back off by the weekend and rain chances will go back up with the (slightly) cooler temps.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Don is looping around over the North Atlantic and is threatening no one. In the rest of the tropics, a big Saharan dust storm will hamper any development in the coming days.

