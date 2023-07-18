How would Mobile annexation affect you? Check out our calculator

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Residents in areas that will vote Tuesday on whether to join the city likely are weighing how that will impact their wallets.

But that’s not necessarily an easy question to answer. Residents will pay more in taxes. But how much more – and whether they would receive more in services than they pay in taxes – depends on a number of different factors.

FOX10 News has created this calculator to help people assess their individual situation. Click the link below.

MOBILE ANNEXATION CALCULATOR

Do you own or rent? The answer will determine whether you pay property taxes. How much do you spend in stores in the annexation areas? How much gas do you buy? The calculator does not capture every little tax and fee, but it includes the big ones.

The annexation election will take place in four communities, with each one deciding independently whether to join the city or stay outside. A “yes” vote in all four sections would increase Mobile’s population by nearly 26,000 people.

Very quickly – the city is aiming for October – Mobile would begin collecting the full city sales and gas taxes on businesses in the annexed areas. Currently, customers pay half the rate in the three-mile police jurisdiction outside the city. October also is when the city would start providing services to the new areas.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber noted that most of the major retail in the Schillinger Road corridor came into the city in 2007.

“So most of the people we’re talking about are already paying city sales tax,” he said.

Homeowners will not have to pay increased property taxes for five years, but they would get the immediate benefit of free garbage and trash collection. The city estimates that the average cost of paying a private hauler for those services is $360 a year. That means that nearly everyone would come out substantially ahead in the first five years, even after paying higher sales taxes.

After that, property taxes would kick in. In addition to the 7 mills collected by the city, new residents would begin paying an additional 8 mills to the Mobile County Public School System. That goes back to an education tax hike that Mobile County voters approved in 2001. Residents outside the city chose a smaller property tax increase and a half-percent sales tax increase for schools.

So that means that the owner of a $100,000 house would pay $70 more a year to the city beginning in year six and $80 more to the school system, for a total of $150. But the half-cent school sales tax would go away, so residents would pay a little less.

Not counting consumer taxes, that homeowner would pay an additional $160 – $70 to the city, a $10 annual stormwater management fee and an additional $80 to the schools. That $160 still would be less than the garage savings. But someone with a more expensive house who buys a lot of gas and other products in the annexed areas may end up paying more in taxes than the savings on garbage collection.

And Barber said voters should consider services that are hard to quantify, such as ambulance service. The city stopped providing that service in the police jurisdiction, although it has continued to provide police and fire protection.

“They’d have their paramedics returned back to the area, EMS, which was pulled from the area in 2018,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.