Hundreds flock to Flora-Bama as Powerball Jackpot reaches $900 million

FLORIDA (WALA) - Someone’s life could change forever if they hit the Powerball numbers Monday night.

After no winner was announced on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot has grown to a whopping $900 million.

It’s the third-highest in Powerball history.

FOX 10 News went out to Flora-Bama where hundreds of people cashed in on what they hoped was a winning lottery ticket.

“First one ever. Somebody’s gonna win!” one customer said buying his first lottery ticket.

Some people said if they won they’d use the money to pay off debts.

“Well pay off all my bills hopefully and have enough money to travel around and watch Bruce Smiley sing,” one man said.

Many people even traveled across state lines to make the purchase.

“So I got some from Louisiana, Illinois, Arkansas, Mississippi,” one woman said. “I’m all over!”

Some felt extra lucky already claiming the big prize.

“This is the winning ticket! I’m a teacher for 31 years and I’m going to retire if I win this thing,” one woman said.

If it’s your first time playing the lottery here’s a piece of advice from previous buyers...

“We have a good time, it’s just for fun,” one man said.

“My advice is don’t play the same number over and over again,” another customer said.

Monday night’s winning lottery numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41.

