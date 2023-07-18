Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jackson Co. first responders search for small child in possible drowning

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the scene is near 10501 Presleys Outing Road...
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the scene is near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Crews are searching the water after reports of a possible drowning in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the scene is near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Etheridge confirms crews are searching for a small child. First responders are on scene.

Jackson County Marine Patrol has boats in the water as of 1 p.m.

WLOX has crews at the scene.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
UPDATE: Saraland teen charged with trafficking fentanyl has bond hearing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 13-month-old Niceville child is in critical...
OCSO: 13-month-old in critical condition after near-drowning incident in Niceville
Attorneys for an Alabama inmate on death row asked a federal appeals court Monday to block his...
Alabama inmate asks appeals court to block his execution, citing state’s past problems
Terrell Moultrie
MCSO investigating death at Mobile County Metro Jail
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9