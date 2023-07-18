Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old

Joseph Salter
Joseph Salter(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old on Sunday, July 16.

Officers said they responded to the 600 block of Patton Avenue at 10 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

Authorities discovered Joseph Salter, 24, had allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female, according to officials.

Jail records show Salter is charged with first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree rape, criminal use of pepper spray and domestic violence strangulation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
UPDATE: Saraland teen charged with trafficking fentanyl has bond hearing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story
Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story
Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story
Man who allegedly drowned dog on Dauphin Island shares his side of the story
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
UPDATE: 1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9