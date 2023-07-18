Man arrested for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old on Sunday, July 16.

Officers said they responded to the 600 block of Patton Avenue at 10 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence complaint.

Authorities discovered Joseph Salter, 24, had allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old female, according to officials.

Jail records show Salter is charged with first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree rape, criminal use of pepper spray and domestic violence strangulation.

