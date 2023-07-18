Advertise With Us
Man arrested for Gulf Shores shooting was shooting at imaginary people

Christopher Andrews
Christopher Andrews(Gulf Shores PD)
By Lacey Beasley and Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores PD said the man arrested for a shooting over the weekend that did not injure anyone was
allegedly shooting at imaginary people.

Christopher Andrews, 33, of Foley was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm in city limits, and public intoxication, according to authorities.

Police said he was allegedly under the influence of of drugs and was hallucinating when he began shooting at imaginary people near a residential area.

Nobody was hit, but he did strike a fence, tree and kayak, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

