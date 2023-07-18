MCPSS and city council reach compromise on Ladd seating requirements

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a long process to negotiate the intergovernmental agreement to sell Ladd Peebles Stadium to the Mobile County Public School System. Monday night the school board sent a letter with some non-negotiable items to be added into the agreement.

“They don’t want to build a hard cast stadium of more than 25,000 seats,” said District 2 Councilman William Carroll.

While the stadium would only have 25,000 permanent seats the design would allow for an additional 5,000 temporary seats for bigger events as needed. The agreement says once the deal is finalized the school system would have 30 months to shut the stadium down for 18 months to do the work.

“It’ll be a combination of demolition, new construction, and renovation so they’re working on it now,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

The temporary seating would need to be arranged for and paid for by the event sponsor. Council members feel this deal will be good for HBCU games and the future of the stadium.

“I think this entire council is happy to see this compromise come to us,” said District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory. “We were waiting for some definitive word from the school board, and we received that.”

“It’s a great win for the City of Mobile and HBCU football to have an opportunity to play in a first-class stadium,” said District 1 Councilman Cory Penn.

Residents like Tim Hollis say they were against selling Ladd to the school system but are now hoping for the best for the future of the stadium.

“My mind frame when it came to Ladd Stadium was upgrade not downgrade and put a cosmetic makeup on it but with those 30,000 seats it still ensures we can kind of pack it out for HBCU games,” said Tim Hollis.

The school board will still have to approve the agreement on their end, and it could be on their agenda as early as their next meeting on Monday. Chief Barber says once they vote on it they can start work on replacing the field which they hope to have done within 30 days.

We received this statement from the Mobile County Public School System that says:

“We are pleased that the Mobile City Council has agreed to these terms for the transfer of Ladd Stadium to MCPSS. It has been and will continue to be our goal to do what is best for our students first. With this agreement, we will be able to accommodate both the home games of Murphy High School and the HBCU games. Now that the city council has approved the agreement on its end, we will prepare to bring it before the Mobile County Board of Commissioners for a vote. We look forward to revitalizing the Ladd property in a way that will serve the athletic and recreational needs of our students and will make our community proud.”

