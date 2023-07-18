MCSO investigating death at Mobile County Metro Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another inmate has died at the Mobile County Metro Jail in less than a month.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, corrections officers found Terrell Moultrie unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, just three days before his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

Authorities said detectives with the MCSO Major Crimes Unit found no obvious signs of foul play or trauma.

The investigation is ongoing and awaiting toxicology reports.

On June 26, 38-year-old Ernest Little Jr. was found unresponsive by his cellmates and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

