New court documents reveal another Taziki’s employee also faced death following Daphne homicide

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Brand new court documents uncovered what may have happened in those dreadful moments leading up to a Daphne man getting shot and killed outside Taziki’s last month.

Another Taziki’s employee also faced death and may have barely escaped with her life.

New court records from the deposition stated: “Travis Dante’ Orlando Lofton laid in wait behind Summer Moon Coffee Shop in Daphne, AL for Jason Michael Mallette to show up for work at Taziki’s. Mallette had given a ride to [another employee], and as they walked up, Lofton approached them armed with a gun. [The other employee] said the shooter asked his name and the victim answered Lofton and shot him in the chest. Lofton then pointed the gun at [the other employee] ‘s head and asked her name, when she answered he ordered her to the ground facedown. Once she was on the ground, he ran off.”

Following the homicide, Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said there may have been a motive.

“As to motive, we know this was a targeted attack,” Gulsby. “Lofton’s wife was a Taziki’s employee and there was an apparent grievance with the victim. Whether that grievance is actual or perceived remains under investigation.”

Right now, Travis Lofton is still behind bars in the Baldwin County jail, charged with murder on a $250,000 bond.

If Lofton does bond out, he will be under house arrest.

