Recipe: Sunrise Burrito & Patatas Bravas

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
El Papi and the Child Advocacy Center are featured on Studio 10, whipping up a signature breakfast dish and talking about the annual fundraiser “Cheers to Children”.

Bravas Sauce:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2/3 CUP OF OIL
  • 1 TBSP SMOKED PAPRIKA
  • 1 TSP SMOKED SWEET PAPRIKA
  • 1 TBSP REGULAR PAPRIKA
  • 2-4 TBSP FLOUR
  • 2 CUPS CHICKEN BROTH
  • 1/3 TBSP (SALT, GARLIC/ONION POWDER, SAZON)

STEPS:

Heat oil to medium heat

Add paprikas and stir to combine

Add 2 tbsp of flour and stir to mix. Stir for about 1.5-2.5 minutes to toast flour.

Reduce heat to medium low

Add broth slowly and constantly while stirring to create a cream like sauce

Add more flour if necessary

Reduce to low heat and simmer 2-5 minutes (stir occasionally)

Season w garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and sazon.

Strain, then store

Patatas Bravas:

Fry potatoes once for 3-5 minutes and allow to rest, Fry again until golden brown and crispy.

Toss potatoes in spice mix and top with Bravas sauce and plate with a side of jalapeno crema.

Garnish with queso fresco and cilantro

SUNRISE BURRITO:

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12″ BURRITO SHELL
  • 3 -3.5 OZ CHORIZO
  • 3 OZ FRIED POTATOES
  • 3 OZ SCRAMBLED EGG
  • 2 OZ QUESO
  • 1 OZ GRILLED ONIONS
  • 1 OZ RANCHERO SALSA
  • 1 OZ PICO
  • .5 OZ QUESO FRESCO

STEPS:

Grill 12″ shell for 15-20 secs on each side

Fill with potatoes, chorizo, eggs, and grilled onions.

Place on grill seam side down until golden brown on both sides

Top with queso and ranchero salsa.

Garnish with Pico and queso fresco

SPECIAL EVENT:

Cheers to Children to benefit the Child Advocacy Center

Monday, July 24 at El Papi 6p-8:30 p

Wine tasting, sampling of signature dishes, with a live and silent auction

Live music by Harrison McGinnis

www.cacmobile.org

