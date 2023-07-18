Recipe: Sunrise Burrito & Patatas Bravas
El Papi and the Child Advocacy Center are featured on Studio 10, whipping up a signature breakfast dish and talking about the annual fundraiser “Cheers to Children”.
Bravas Sauce:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2/3 CUP OF OIL
- 1 TBSP SMOKED PAPRIKA
- 1 TSP SMOKED SWEET PAPRIKA
- 1 TBSP REGULAR PAPRIKA
- 2-4 TBSP FLOUR
- 2 CUPS CHICKEN BROTH
- 1/3 TBSP (SALT, GARLIC/ONION POWDER, SAZON)
STEPS:
Heat oil to medium heat
Add paprikas and stir to combine
Add 2 tbsp of flour and stir to mix. Stir for about 1.5-2.5 minutes to toast flour.
Reduce heat to medium low
Add broth slowly and constantly while stirring to create a cream like sauce
Add more flour if necessary
Reduce to low heat and simmer 2-5 minutes (stir occasionally)
Season w garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and sazon.
Strain, then store
Patatas Bravas:
Fry potatoes once for 3-5 minutes and allow to rest, Fry again until golden brown and crispy.
Toss potatoes in spice mix and top with Bravas sauce and plate with a side of jalapeno crema.
Garnish with queso fresco and cilantro
SUNRISE BURRITO:
INGREDIENTS:
- 12″ BURRITO SHELL
- 3 -3.5 OZ CHORIZO
- 3 OZ FRIED POTATOES
- 3 OZ SCRAMBLED EGG
- 2 OZ QUESO
- 1 OZ GRILLED ONIONS
- 1 OZ RANCHERO SALSA
- 1 OZ PICO
- .5 OZ QUESO FRESCO
STEPS:
Grill 12″ shell for 15-20 secs on each side
Fill with potatoes, chorizo, eggs, and grilled onions.
Place on grill seam side down until golden brown on both sides
Top with queso and ranchero salsa.
Garnish with Pico and queso fresco
SPECIAL EVENT:
Cheers to Children to benefit the Child Advocacy Center
Monday, July 24 at El Papi 6p-8:30 p
Wine tasting, sampling of signature dishes, with a live and silent auction
Live music by Harrison McGinnis
