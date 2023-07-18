Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rescuers find child who drowned in Jackson County lake

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a toddler was found in Goodes Mill Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presleys Outing Road in Jackson County, not too far from the Mississippi-Alabama state line. We’re told the address is an RV and recreational park.

Rescuers have been desperately searching for the child for hours.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We will update with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
UPDATE: Saraland teen charged with trafficking fentanyl has bond hearing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

Jordan Miller set for preliminary hearing
Jordan Miller set for preliminary hearing
Man accused of Chickasaw murder bound to grand jury
Man accused of Chickasaw murder bound to grand jury
Selling of Ladd-Peebles one step closer
Selling of Ladd-Peebles one step closer
Polls open in Mobile for annexation
Polls open in Mobile for annexation
Mobile Bay ferry temporarily shutting down
Mobile Bay ferry resumes service