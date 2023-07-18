Stringer named new Creola police chief

CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - Creola has a new police chief after Rep. Shane Stringer was named to the position.

Former Police Chief Frank Hammond was fired last week. No reason for Hammond’s firing was given.

According to the city, Stringer has already been working for the department as an officer.

Stringer represents Alabama House District 102. Creola is not in that district, so it is not considered a conflict of interest. Stringer has also worked for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and was police chief in Satsuma and Citronelle.

