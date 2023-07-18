Advertise With Us
Summer Road Trip Maintenance Guide

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Road trips are a great way to get out there and explore this summer. And while it’s certainly fun to make unexpected pit stops at roadside attractions along the way, the last thing you want to do is make an unexpected stop because of a problem with your vehicle.

But there are some easy, preventative maintenance steps that can help you avoid headaches on the road.

ASE Certified Mechanic and Shop Owner, Audra Fordin, discusses:

  • Easy, preventative measures drivers should take before hitting the road this summer
  • How to maximize the performance of your car, whether it’s new or a bit older
  • Tips to help you save money on fuel costs

