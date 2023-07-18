Summer Travel: Palm Beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With summer in full swing, many people may be looking for an easy getaway. The Palm Beaches, located just one hour north of Miami and roughly two hours southeast of Orlando – is an easy to reach beach destination with plenty to do and is the perfect destination to visit from now through fall. From animal encounters, outdoor excursions, to soaking in fun at some of the best waterparks and pools, visitors will find endless entertainment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.